National Asset Management Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.87.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

