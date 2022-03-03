National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $105,869.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

