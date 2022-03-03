NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NantHealth by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.