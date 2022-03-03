NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,334. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.78. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 383.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 209.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

