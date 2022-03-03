NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NACCO Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $229.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

