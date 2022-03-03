Nabors Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,734% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.67. The stock had a trading volume of 380,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($23.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

