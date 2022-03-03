N Brown Group’s (BWNG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 30.64 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.48 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.85 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.28.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

