Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after buying an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 498,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,512,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 5.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,256 shares of company stock worth $4,023,388 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

