Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.91. 7,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

