Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,022 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

