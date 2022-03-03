Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.55. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

