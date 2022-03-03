Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $270.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.05 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

