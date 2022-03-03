Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,298. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.11 and a 200 day moving average of $190.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.