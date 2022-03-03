Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $877.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $880.76 billion, a PE ratio of 179.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $961.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,901,715. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.