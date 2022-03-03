MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 83,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,830. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

