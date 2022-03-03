MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Down to $46.85

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.85, but opened at $43.35. MP Materials shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 20,170 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,552,190 shares of company stock worth $199,773,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

