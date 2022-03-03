Morgan Stanley Trims Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Target Price to $15.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

