Morgan Stanley Trims Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Target Price to $172.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,166. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

