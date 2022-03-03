Morgan Stanley Sells 526,849 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 47.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

KC stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

