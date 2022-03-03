Morgan Stanley Sells 526,849 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 894,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 47.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
KC stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.