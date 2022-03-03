Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $189.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.95 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

