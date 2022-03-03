Morgan Stanley Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $25.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.75 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,988. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

