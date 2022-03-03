Morgan Stanley Purchases 68,855 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 765,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 763,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,163,000 after buying an additional 254,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

