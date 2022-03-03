Morgan Stanley Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $137.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. 35,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.