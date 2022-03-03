Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Globus Medical worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Globus Medical by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

