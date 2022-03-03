Morgan Stanley Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Silgan worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

SLGN stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

