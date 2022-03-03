Morgan Stanley Buys 83,976 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mar 3rd, 2022

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Teradata worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

