Morgan Stanley Buys 83,976 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Teradata worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

