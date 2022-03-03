Morgan Stanley Boosts NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $8.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.81.

NYSE NEX opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

