Morgan Stanley Acquires 15,889 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of EastGroup Properties worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP opened at $191.51 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.76.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

