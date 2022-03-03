Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

