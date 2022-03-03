Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,331,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,452,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

