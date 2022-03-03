Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

