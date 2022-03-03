Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.