Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NYSE EVGO opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. EVgo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

