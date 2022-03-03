Moneywise Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,414,000 after acquiring an additional 191,810 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

