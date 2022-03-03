Moneywise Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.50. 1,244,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,375,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

