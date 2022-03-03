MoneyLion (ML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,479,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

