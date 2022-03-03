Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. Monex Group has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.39.
About Monex Group
