Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 68,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,425. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

