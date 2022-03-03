Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by 58.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

TAP opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

