Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moelis & Company worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $9,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

NYSE:MC opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

