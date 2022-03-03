MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.