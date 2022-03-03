MML Investors Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $440,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.97 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05.

