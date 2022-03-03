MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,591 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

