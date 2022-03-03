MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

