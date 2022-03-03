MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KJAN opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

