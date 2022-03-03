MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.06.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $202.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.35 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.