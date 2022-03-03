MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

