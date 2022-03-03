MKM Partners Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $50.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
