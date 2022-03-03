MKM Partners Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $50.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

