Mizuho Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $225.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.41.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.