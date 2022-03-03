Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,405.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $4.45 million and $160,405.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for about $36.88 or 0.00084113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.06724405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.78 or 1.00077773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 120,685 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

